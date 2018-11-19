DMarket (DMT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $449,903.00

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, DMarket has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar. One DMarket token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00004330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. DMarket has a total market cap of $10.57 million and $449,903.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00010067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00020210 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00137822 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00208976 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000125 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.65 or 0.08303169 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009059 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,216,064 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.