Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $52.96 Million Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 19.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 917,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 223,724 shares during the quarter. Axis Capital makes up about 1.7% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $52,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 1,144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. TheStreet raised Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Axis Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $53.55 on Monday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $919.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.27 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

