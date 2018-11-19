Dougherty & Co Comments on Motus GI Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Motus GI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 15th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.85). Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06).

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

MOTS opened at $3.39 on Monday. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $10.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Motus GI in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

