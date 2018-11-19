Dover Corp (DOV) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,036,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,123 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dover were worth $180,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Boston Partners grew its stake in Dover by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,131,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Dover by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,304,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,283,000 after acquiring an additional 726,930 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 7,946.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 319,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 315,724 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Dover by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,925,000 after acquiring an additional 311,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dover by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,323,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,101,000 after acquiring an additional 306,116 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $164,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,295.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $87.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $90.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Dover to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

