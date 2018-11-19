DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Bought by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWDP. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares in the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. purchased a new position in DowDuPont in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,489,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 375,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25,175 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DWDP shares. Nomura lowered DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DWDP opened at $59.19 on Monday. DowDuPont Inc has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $137.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

