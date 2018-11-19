DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

DSPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Cynthia Paul bought 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $138,845.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $185,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,721 shares of company stock valued at $280,796. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in DSP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,670,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 186,894 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 499.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 132,454 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in DSP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSPG traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.74. 20,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.46 million, a PE ratio of 69.06 and a beta of 0.67. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. Equities analysts predict that DSP Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

