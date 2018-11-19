DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00018081 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $22,051.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00052804 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00035577 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00026638 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00024758 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00056511 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00001042 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000809 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 2,232,901 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

