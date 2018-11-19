Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

DLTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Duluth to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Duluth from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Wenstrand sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,273. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Pugliese sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $812,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 770,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,033,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,830 shares of company stock worth $1,726,349 in the last quarter. Insiders own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duluth in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Duluth by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Duluth in the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Duluth by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Duluth by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Duluth stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 131,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,976. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Duluth has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $893.68 million, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.17.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $110.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

