Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,616 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 464.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $209,305.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $317,198.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Stephens set a $122.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $138.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.26.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $105.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $96.54 and a one year high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/dupont-capital-management-corp-takes-position-in-eog-resources-inc-eog.html.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.