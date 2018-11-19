Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Given “Hold” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Sunday. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.70% from the company’s previous close.

DLNG has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynagas LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

DLNG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 97,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $237.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.16. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

