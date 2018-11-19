Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 842,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market cap of $769.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.61. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 5,044.85% and a negative return on equity of 97.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2822.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,134,000 after purchasing an additional 56,568 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,136,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after acquiring an additional 239,876 shares during the period. HealthCor Management L.P. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 3,121,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,706,000 after acquiring an additional 590,362 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,519,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,237,000 after acquiring an additional 183,023 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.