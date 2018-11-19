E.On (EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.38 ($12.07).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €9.13 ($10.62) on Monday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

