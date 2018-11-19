Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,095 Shares of Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,095 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ellie Mae were worth $54,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELLI. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Ellie Mae during the second quarter worth about $6,480,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Ellie Mae by 15.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ellie Mae by 69.5% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 250,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 102,652 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 190,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,749,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Ellie Mae in the second quarter worth about $2,938,000.

Get Ellie Mae alerts:

In related news, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $59,530.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,074,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Popi Heron sold 731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $47,390.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,278.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,241 shares of company stock worth $189,768. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELLI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ellie Mae to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Ellie Mae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ellie Mae from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.36.

ELLI opened at $67.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.29. Ellie Mae Inc has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $116.90.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $122.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,095 Shares of Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/eagle-asset-management-inc-purchases-19095-shares-of-ellie-mae-inc-elli.html.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.