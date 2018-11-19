Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,980 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of W W Grainger worth $50,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 35,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter worth about $3,651,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 7.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 60.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.20, for a total value of $5,519,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,431,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $310.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $314.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.43.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

