Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. Buys 25,431 Shares of ATN International Inc (ATNI)

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares during the quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of ATN International worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Avenue Management LLC bought a new stake in ATN International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,072,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ATN International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATN International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $86.12 on Monday. ATN International Inc has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $87.63. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $1.13. ATN International had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $121.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATN International Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $145,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,903,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 5,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $453,286.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATNI. ValuEngine upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

ATN International Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy segments. The company offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services; wireline local telephone and data, video, and long-distance voice services; and facilities-based integrated voice and data communications, and wholesale transport services to enterprise and residential customers.

