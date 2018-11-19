Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. Has $8.80 Million Holdings in Byline Bancorp Inc (BY)

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 387,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,216 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 27.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 146.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 445,172 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 145.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,396,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 173,074 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 18.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the period. 33.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BY stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. Byline Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $774.89 million, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.11.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

