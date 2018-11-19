Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. Purchases 114,481 Shares of Ring Energy Inc (REI)

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,481 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. owned 1.69% of Ring Energy worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REI. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 103.5% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at $145,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of REI opened at $7.29 on Monday. Ring Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 million.

In other Ring Energy news, insider Daniel D. Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President David A. Fowler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 135,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,375 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,691 over the last three months.

Several research firms have weighed in on REI. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Imperial Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ring Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Ifs Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 31.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 8,102 net developed acres and 61,772 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 10,235 net developed acres and 9,682 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

