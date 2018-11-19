Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) Receives $72.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EGRX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $88.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $81.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 259,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.59. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $85.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $12,063,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,785 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,432,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,351,000 after buying an additional 183,287 shares during the period.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

