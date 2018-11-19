EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Stock

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.32% of Ducommun at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at $790,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 7.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 311,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the third quarter valued at $2,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 100.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 165.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ducommun from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ducommun from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $215,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 411,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,406. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCO opened at $41.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $468.51 million, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.14). Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/eam-global-investors-llc-invests-1-47-million-in-ducommun-incorporated-dco-stock.html.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.