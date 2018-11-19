EAM Global Investors LLC Takes Position in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 44,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,093,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 483,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 27.0% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 125,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 26,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $678,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,773,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Schmitt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,845 shares of company stock worth $1,430,713. 10.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $31.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.88. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $34.48.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $172.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 94.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

