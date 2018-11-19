EAM Global Investors LLC Takes Position in Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 170,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth about $108,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 87.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 176.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 23,583 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth about $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,752.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward Adam Peters sold 66,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $600,234.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,115.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Everi from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE EVRI opened at $6.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.10 million, a PE ratio of -19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.52. Everi Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “EAM Global Investors LLC Takes Position in Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/eam-global-investors-llc-takes-position-in-everi-holdings-inc-evri.html.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.