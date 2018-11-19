EAM Investors LLC Reduces Position in Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX)

EAM Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,463 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Genomic Health worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHDX. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health in the third quarter worth $3,293,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health in the third quarter worth $978,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 21.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 364,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after acquiring an additional 65,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 59.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genomic Health alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GHDX shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Genomic Health in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Genomic Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Genomic Health from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GHDX opened at $76.20 on Monday. Genomic Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7,620.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.28. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kimberly J. Popovits sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fred E. Cohen sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $507,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,433.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 553,970 shares of company stock worth $42,950,243. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/eam-investors-llc-reduces-position-in-genomic-health-inc-ghdx.html.

Genomic Health Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.