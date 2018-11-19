EAM Investors LLC Sells 29,019 Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its holdings in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,019 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,619,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,877,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,851,000 after buying an additional 232,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,494,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after buying an additional 221,377 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 690,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after buying an additional 26,736 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 646,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after buying an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of PGTI opened at $19.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.82. PGT Innovations Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.62 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Feintuch sold 5,010 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $105,460.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

