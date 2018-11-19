EAM Investors LLC Takes $3.42 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 231,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4,596.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

KTOS stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.50, a PEG ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.34.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

