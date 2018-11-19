EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Masimo Co. (MASI)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.05% of Masimo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 6,605.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,821,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,822 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 932.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 850,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,913,000 after purchasing an additional 768,078 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 799,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,225,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,838,000 after purchasing an additional 194,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI stock opened at $109.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $126.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.62 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Masimo to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 239,926 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.95, for a total value of $28,299,271.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,061 shares in the company, valued at $27,843,394.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $238,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 666,033 shares of company stock valued at $79,900,568. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

