Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.86

Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.86 and last traded at $98.98, with a volume of 4048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $92.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Eastgroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $25,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 408,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,024,000 after purchasing an additional 118,132 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,010,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,082,000 after purchasing an additional 130,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

