eBay Inc (EBAY) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,382 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eBay by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,262,860 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,185,132,000 after purchasing an additional 214,189 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in eBay by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,411,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $409,843,000 after purchasing an additional 344,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in eBay by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,182,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $441,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,288 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in eBay by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,476,950 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $312,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in eBay by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,844,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $259,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of eBay stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 23.65%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. FIX downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.97.

In other news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 26,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $919,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/ebay-inc-ebay-shares-bought-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc.html.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.