Edison International (EIX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Edison International to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones lowered Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Argus raised their price objective on Edison International to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.69.

EIX opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Edison International has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $81.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,857,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 673,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,588,000 after buying an additional 94,850 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 49,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

