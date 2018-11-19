Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. Emerson Electric reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.30.

In other news, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,429,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $2,275,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.7% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 239,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after buying an additional 27,052 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.7% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 81,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.50. 274,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,387,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $58.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.99%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

