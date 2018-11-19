Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (EDN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt alerts:

EDN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of EDN stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $63.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDN. CarVal Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 37.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 23.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt in the third quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt in the third quarter valued at about $580,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (EDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.