Endava (DAVA) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Endava (NYSE: DAVA) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Endava to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endava and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Endava $293.10 million $25.55 million 35.21 Endava Competitors $2.09 billion $177.75 million 3.37

Endava’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Endava. Endava is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Endava and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 3 2 0 2.40 Endava Competitors 250 978 1629 71 2.52

Endava presently has a consensus price target of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 11.20%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 16.02%. Given Endava’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Endava has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Endava and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava N/A N/A N/A Endava Competitors -0.46% -32.10% 2.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of Endava shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Endava peers beat Endava on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

