Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $204,000 in EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Stock

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,601 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 464.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $105.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.54 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Stephens set a $122.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $138.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.26.

In other news, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $317,198.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $209,305.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

