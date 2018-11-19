Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,514 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPLO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,946,000 after buying an additional 724,925 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 30.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,385,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,645,000 after buying an additional 1,265,271 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 84.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,535,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,619,000 after buying an additional 1,614,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 154.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,798,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,528,000 after buying an additional 1,698,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,302,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,296,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DPLO stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.95. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.04%. Diplomat Pharmacy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diplomat Pharmacy news, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 209,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $3,992,628.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $1,104,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DPLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

