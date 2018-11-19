Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.04 Million

Analysts expect Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) to announce sales of $85.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.70 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $79.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $308.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.60 million to $311.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $388.96 million, with estimates ranging from $373.90 million to $412.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.55 million. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz purchased 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $99,996.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $99,996.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $85,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,440 shares in the company, valued at $736,513.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 656.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,543,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,305,000 after buying an additional 4,809,849 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,519,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,070,000 after buying an additional 366,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,026,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 812,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 484.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 918,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 760,975 shares in the last quarter. 35.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. 119,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,868. The stock has a market cap of $579.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.48. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

