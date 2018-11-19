Ensco Plc (ESV) VP Sells $27,990.00 in Stock

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) VP Steven Joseph Brady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $27,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 314,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ESV opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ensco Plc has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ensco Plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Ensco’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price objective on Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ensco in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 price objective on Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Societe Generale set a $12.00 price target on Ensco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, DNB Markets raised Ensco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ensco by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ensco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 303,474 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Ensco by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 31,525 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ensco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 880,627 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Ensco by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,950 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

