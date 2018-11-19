Ensign Energy Services (ESI) PT Set at C$8.00 by Cormark

Cormark set a C$8.00 price target on Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Evercore downgraded Ensign Energy Services from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ensign Energy Services from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.06.

ESI stock opened at C$5.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$4.70 and a 1 year high of C$7.83.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$284.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.570000028983052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Roger Lace acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,955.00.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

