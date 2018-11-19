Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Chairman Joseph M. Field Acquires 14,800 Shares

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 14,800 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,930. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE ETM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.37. 2,865,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Entercom Communications Corp. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Entercom Communications had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Entercom Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entercom Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Entercom Communications by 108.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/entercom-communications-corp-etm-chairman-joseph-m-field-acquires-14800-shares.html.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.