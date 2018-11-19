Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.01

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 3207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $24.46 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%.

In other Enzo Biochem news, Director Bruce A. Hanna acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $52,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elazar Rabbani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,848,668 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,037.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after buying an additional 313,826 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,975,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 249,896 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 172,421 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 341,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 86,138 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

