EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Stake Lowered by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,277 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,710,159 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,199,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,930 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,146,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,924,467 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,461,000 after acquiring an additional 597,717 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $113,151,000 after acquiring an additional 383,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,472.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 368,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $45,769,000 after acquiring an additional 344,947 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $317,198.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $209,305.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $104.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,549. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 92.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $96.54 and a 1-year high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.26.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/eog-resources-inc-eog-stake-lowered-by-trillium-asset-management-llc.html.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.