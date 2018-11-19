eosDAC Price Down 29% Over Last Week (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, eosDAC has traded 29% lower against the dollar. One eosDAC token can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit, OpenLedger DEX and Bibox. eosDAC has a total market cap of $8.63 million and $74,252.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000034 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000412 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bibox, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Hotbit, ZB.COM and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

