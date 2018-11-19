ePlus Inc. (PLUS) Receives $100.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLUS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

PLUS opened at $81.02 on Friday. ePlus has a one year low of $67.65 and a one year high of $107.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.22.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). ePlus had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $345.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,018,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,752 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $2,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,752 shares in the company, valued at $10,073,954.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,794 shares of company stock worth $4,750,250. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the second quarter worth $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 431.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ePlus in the second quarter worth $161,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ePlus in the third quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in ePlus in the third quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.