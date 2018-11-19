EQT Co. (EQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th.

EQT has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EQT to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

EQT stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.91. EQT has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $60.35.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $539,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin R. Centofanti purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.07 per share, for a total transaction of $198,420.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,471 shares in the company, valued at $643,905.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,609 shares of company stock worth $1,447,612 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on EQT from $53.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

