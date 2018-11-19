Equifax Inc. (EFX) Position Lifted by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,405,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,986 shares during the period. Equifax accounts for about 3.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Equifax worth $314,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,375.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 105.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EFX opened at $100.92 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.54 and a 52-week high of $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.01). Equifax had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFX. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on shares of Equifax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

