Equinor ASA (EQNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $24.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.14 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equinor ASA stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

