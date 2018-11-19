Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Western Energy Services Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG) – Cormark issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 16th. Cormark analyst A. Arif forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $0.90 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Western Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WRG. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Western Energy Services from C$1.20 to C$1.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Western Energy Services from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered Western Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.10.

TSE:WRG opened at C$0.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.65, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Western Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.46 and a 52-week high of C$1.43.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$58.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.00 million.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment operates drilling rigs and related ancillary equipment. It operates a fleet of 56 drilling rigs, including 50 in Canada and 6 in the United States.

