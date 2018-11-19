Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 19th (AAG, ABBN, AEP, AIMT, CLDX, CTSH, DUK, ED, EIX, EXC)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 19th:

Aumann (ETR:AAG) was given a €70.00 ($81.40) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 21 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) was given a $84.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) was given a $80.00 price target by analysts at Roth Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was given a $2.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was given a $94.00 price target by analysts at Loop Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) was given a $88.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was given a $83.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was given a $58.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was given a $47.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was given a $40.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) was given a €35.00 ($40.70) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €22.00 ($25.58) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €25.00 ($29.07) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) was given a €82.00 ($95.35) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €22.00 ($25.58) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KWS Saat (ETR:KWS) was given a €300.00 ($348.84) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was given a $281.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signify NV (EPA) (AMS:LIGHT) was given a €24.00 ($27.91) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) was given a $3.00 target price by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was given a $187.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was given a $30.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was given a $39.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) was given a $2.00 target price by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was given a $43.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $76.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was given a $22.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) was given a $49.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) was given a €72.00 ($83.72) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) was given a €74.00 ($86.05) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €210.00 ($244.19) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was given a $73.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) was given a $54.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

