Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 19th (AAG, ABBN, AEP, AIMT, CLDX, CTSH, DUK, ED, EIX, EXC)

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2018

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 19th:

Aumann (ETR:AAG) was given a €70.00 ($81.40) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 21 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) was given a $84.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) was given a $80.00 price target by analysts at Roth Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was given a $2.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was given a $94.00 price target by analysts at Loop Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) was given a $88.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was given a $83.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was given a $58.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was given a $47.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was given a $40.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) was given a €35.00 ($40.70) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €22.00 ($25.58) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €25.00 ($29.07) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) was given a €82.00 ($95.35) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €22.00 ($25.58) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KWS Saat (ETR:KWS) was given a €300.00 ($348.84) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was given a $281.00 price target by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signify NV (EPA) (AMS:LIGHT) was given a €24.00 ($27.91) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) was given a $3.00 target price by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was given a $187.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was given a $30.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was given a $39.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) was given a $2.00 target price by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was given a $43.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $76.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was given a $22.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) was given a $49.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) was given a €72.00 ($83.72) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) was given a €74.00 ($86.05) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €210.00 ($244.19) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was given a $73.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) was given a $54.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

