Equity BancShares (EQBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Equity BancShares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Equity BancShares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Equity BancShares from an equal rating to a weight rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $597.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Equity BancShares has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $44.30.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.19 million during the quarter. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Craig L. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $124,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 55.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

