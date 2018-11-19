Erytech Pharma (ERYP) & Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) is one of 109 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Erytech Pharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of Erytech Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Erytech Pharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erytech Pharma N/A N/A N/A Erytech Pharma Competitors -5,015.17% -65.37% -25.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Erytech Pharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erytech Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Erytech Pharma Competitors 652 2249 5426 220 2.61

Erytech Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 463.56%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 39.26%. Given Erytech Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Erytech Pharma is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Erytech Pharma and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Erytech Pharma N/A -$37.89 million -2.29 Erytech Pharma Competitors $1.03 billion $94.03 million -4.43

Erytech Pharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Erytech Pharma. Erytech Pharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Erytech Pharma beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is preparing for the launch of a pivotal Phase III clinical trial of eryaspase in the United States and Europe. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria and with Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

