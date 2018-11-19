Etsy Inc (ETSY) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,015 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 255,312 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 541,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,797,000 after acquiring an additional 91,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Ifs Securities boosted their target price on shares of Etsy to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.96.

Shares of ETSY opened at $47.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 124.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $55.71.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.76 million. Etsy had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 35,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,835,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

