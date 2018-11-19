EuroDry (EDRY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EDRY. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that EuroDry will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.

